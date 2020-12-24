ChristmasWithBlackFamilies Is Still A Must-Watch For The Holidays

It’s officially Christmas day and we’re celebrating making it through 2020, which has been a year to remember to say the least. While some of us won’t be able to be near our loved ones, we can all agree that Christmas with Black families is its own unique experience, which is the #ChristmasWithBlackFamilies sketch is still so damn funny years after it debuted.
From your over-the-top auntie to the family gossip to the AfroCentic Grinch, this sketch directed by comedian Aaron Lamarr Burleson for Issa Rae’s “The Peak,” perfectly and hilariously captures what Christmas for many of us looked like. Watch below:
Since the video, #ChristmasWithBlackFamilies has been a popular hashtag that blows up every holiday season. #ThanksgivingWithBlackFamilies is also another hashtag, but shout out to Burleson for making the hashtag truly blow up 3 years ago.
Burleson is still doing big things. He is a part of “Out Of Bounds,” which is a sports commentary show. Also, according to his LinkedIn page, he is a content producer for the Sundance Institute.
Merry Christmas and Happy Kwanzaa, which starts tomorrow.
The Most Vicious #ChristmasClapbacks That Keep It 100 During The Holidays
#ChristmasClapBack #Christmaswithblackfamilies— antoinette✨ (@blacksmelanin) December 26, 2017
Nosey Aunt: I hear you’ve been illegally drinking?
You: I see you’ve illegally crossed the border? pic.twitter.com/CdFILAnTu4
#ChristmasClapBack— ColbyLance (@cowilcox95) December 25, 2017
Aunt: When you gonna find a wife and settle down.
Me: when you gonna tell Joseph those aren’t his kids Margaret. pic.twitter.com/2uKwQqeIKu
Grandma: Why your man not here?— No Justice. No Peace! (@realCAPtivated) December 25, 2017
Me: Why nobody touchin that fruit cake? #ChristmasClapBack pic.twitter.com/XwTIastgTK
brother: how can you afford all these damn gifts— reality🥀 (@FantasyQuotez) December 25, 2017
Me: because I’m not on child support #ChristmasClapBack pic.twitter.com/RckhaNE6SU
Cousin: Why you always on Instagram?— No Justice. No Peace! (@realCAPtivated) December 25, 2017
Me: Why you always on probation?#ChristmasClapBack pic.twitter.com/znMEFmDZ4m
Uncle: I see you couldn't afford a real tree— 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐲 🅴 (@dayne_876) December 25, 2017
Me: I see you couldn't afford to pay your child support#Christmasclapback pic.twitter.com/dzFnF6ujkd
Granny: “Im glad you are leaving finally.”— simha ⁷₇♡༄ (@munshairudo) December 26, 2017
Aunt: “And im glad i dont have to look at your face till the next christmas.”
#ChristmasClapBack
I CHOKED AT THIS ONE pic.twitter.com/tYuoHITwYv
WHELP... "I think I need to go get ANOTHER plate"... LEGGO#ChristmasClapBack #ChristmasWithBlackFamilies #ChristmasClapBacks #merrychristmaseveryone #holidayseason #holidayseason2017 #happyholidays2017 #happyholidayseveryone #christmasseason #christmasseason2017 #holidaycheer pic.twitter.com/6dMN3Ad57V— comediandavemartin (@comicdavemartin) December 26, 2017
Boy Oh Boy... "Aye, What time the game come on ??."... LEGGO#ChristmasClapBack #ChristmasWithBlackFamilies #ChristmasClapBacks #merrychristmaseveryone #holidayseason #holidayseason2017 #happyholidays2017 #happyholidayseveryone #christmasseason #christmasseason2017 #christmas pic.twitter.com/LuheFHnZ81— comediandavemartin (@comicdavemartin) December 26, 2017
WHELP... "Guess I'll fix my plate now."... LEGGO#ChristmasClapBack #ChristmasWithBlackFamilies #ChristmasClapBacks #merrychristmaseveryone #holidayseason #holidayseason2017 #happyholidays2017 #happyholidayseveryone #christmasseason #christmasseason2017 #christmasseasonishere # pic.twitter.com/HOvl0wEQ2A— comediandavemartin (@comicdavemartin) December 26, 2017
Aunt: “Where ya Christmas spirit at?”— No Justice. No Peace! (@realCAPtivated) December 26, 2017
Me: “Where ya baby daddy at?”#ChristmasClapBack pic.twitter.com/7cWH8qc56v
Grandma: Where’s ya friends?— No Justice. No Peace! (@realCAPtivated) December 26, 2017
Me: Where’s ya teeth?#ChristmasClapBack pic.twitter.com/fT5kPbBorW
#ChristmasWithBlackFamilies Is Still A Must-Watch For The Holidays was originally published on newsone.com