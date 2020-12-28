CLOSE
Jazz Musician Keyon Harrold Posts Footage of Woman Violently Going After Him and His Son Over Missing iPhone

Another incident involving a “Karen” has made its round online.  This time, the woman went several steps further through violence and racial profiling.

Jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold posted a video on his Instagram page that shows him and his 14-year-old son being attacked and accused of robbery by a “belligerent woman” in the lobby of the Arlo hotel in New York City.  The hotel’s manager was also seen assisting the woman in trying to get the teen to hand over the phone and check it out.

Harrold was offended by the conduct of both the woman and manager.

“Are you kidding me? You feel like there’s only one iPhone made in the world?” was the question Harrold asked the woman in the video.

From Complex:

The elder Harrold then explained to the manager that he and his son were hotel guests and had just come down the elevator.  “You’re not helping, what you’re being is disrespectful,” he said to the manager. “My son has nothing to do with her.”

When the father and son tried to leave, the woman charged after them.  She allegedly “scratched” Harrold and “tackled and grabbed” the teen son.

Afterwards, the woman’s iPhone was brought back to her by an Uber driver, according to CBS News.

Harrold had plenty to say on the incident.

“Now think about the trauma that my son now has to carry, only coming downstairs to have box day brunch with his dad,” he writes.  “Then… her phone was magically returned by an Uber driver a few minutes after this incident. No apology from her after this traumatic situation to my son, not me.”

Arlo Hotels took to its Instagram page to apologize:

Attorney Ben Crump wants to see charges against the violent woman in the viral video as he wrote on his Twitter page:

As for this latest “Karen,” she has not said a word following the incident.  Not even an apology.  Not surprised.

 

Jazz Musician Keyon Harrold Posts Footage of Woman Violently Going After Him and His Son Over Missing iPhone

