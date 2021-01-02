Nicki Minaj Shares Her Adorable Son & He Looks Just Like Her

Just months ago Nicki Minaj gave birth to her first son whose name remains unknown. But Nicki has slowly been sharing details about her three-month-old son calling him “Papa Bear” on social media and finally giving us a look at his adorable face!
In the caption, Nicki shares along with a series of pictures of her look-alike son,
“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama”
Nicki recently also revealed on her radio show that she intended to name her son Ninja but changed it at the last moment. “You know what his name was supposed to be? I think I might still change it, A lot of people said they liked it, but I said ‘Nah’. His name was going to be Ninja. I changed it at the last minute.”
Nicki has also been tweeting about her the highs and lows of being a mom and took time to answer several questions from fans.
But it appears it will be only a matter of time before we get all the details on Nicki’s new life as a mom, she also revealed that were be a documentary.
Will you be watching?
