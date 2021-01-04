Enter To See A Virtual Screening Of ‘One Night In Miami’! [CONTEST]

Regina King’s upcoming film One Night In Miami is already garnering Oscar buzz and we want to let you get a sneak peak of it Majic fam before it premieres on Amazon Prime on January 15!

We’re giving away 50 virtual passes to the screening via Amazon and all you have to do is text MIAMI to 71007 for a direct link to register with the code inside!

The screening starts at 7 PM on Tuesday, January 5.

Watch the official trailer for One Night In Miami below. The film stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, Eli Goree as Cassius Clay, Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown and Leslie Odom Jr. as Sam Cooke.

Synopsis: A fictional account inspired by the historic night these four formidable figures spent together. It looks at the struggles these men faced and the vital role they each played in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s. More than 40 years later, their conversations on racial injustice, religion, and personal responsibility still resonate.

