If you’re ready for some laughs, your favorite grandma is back with the latest church announcements. Bernice Jenkins says that little people can now join the choir because they are excused from wearing masks. You have to hear the reason why coronavirus won’t be a problem in this situation. In other church news, a church member needs an authority for a paternity test. He basically just needs a daddy in his life.
Hear the latest of the church news now.
Little Women Of LA Visit "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show"! [PHOTOS]
Little Women Of LA Visit "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show"! [PHOTOS]
1. Tonya Banks, Rickey Smiley, and Elena Gant1 of 9
2. Tonya Banks & Elena Gant2 of 9
3. Tonya Banks & Claudia Jordan3 of 9
4. Headkrack & Tonya Banks4 of 9
5. Juicy Elena Gant & Tonya Banks5 of 9
6. Tonya Banks & Elena Gant6 of 9
7. Tonya Banks and Rickey Smiley7 of 9
8. Tonya Banks and Elena Gant8 of 9
9. Porsha Williams, Gary With Da Tea, Rock-T, Headkrack, Claudia Jordan, Tonya Banks, Rickey Smiley, Elena Gant, and Juicy9 of 9
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Church Announcements With Bernice Jenkins: Little People Don’t Have To Wear A Mask At The Church [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com