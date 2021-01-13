The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 43 – Dr. Sherry Onyiego | Dr. Nathan Bryan

Dr. Sherri Onyiego currently serves as the Harris County Public Health Director for Nutrition & Chronic Disease Prevention in the Nutrition and Chronic Disease Division (NCDP). She informs the community on the COVID vaccine. Where can Houstonians get the Vaccine? She answers that and more!

Dr. Bryan earned his undergraduate Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from the University of Texas at Austin and his doctoral degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport. We talk about COVID and should black people be concerned and interested in this clinical trial?

Listen to the Public Affairs Podcast on SoundCloud or on the streaming platform of your choice.

