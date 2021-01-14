Alicia Keys Launches New Skincare Products Through Her Beauty Brand Keys Soulcare

Alicia Keys has always been candid about her struggle with adult acne. After taking a vow to wear minimal to no makeup, the singer, songwriter, advocate, and philanthropist developed Keys Soulcare as a way to advocate for healthy skincare and lifestyle choices. Although the brand’s official launch was in December, they’ve recently released a few must-have items paired with rituals that’ll keep your mind, body, and spirit intact.

Keys stepped it up a notch with the launch of her January products. Skincare enthusiasts can now shop the Golden Cleanser ($20.00, www.KeysSoulcare.com), Be Luminous Exfoliator ($22.00, www.KeysSoulcare.com), Harmony Mask ($28.00, www.KeysSoulcare.com), Comforting Balm ($12.00, www.KeysSoulcare.com), Reviving Aura Mist and a fragrance-free version of the Skin Transformation Cream ($30.00, www.KeysSoulcare.com).

Products are paired with rituals to help enforce self care. To get the best bang for your buck, it may be smart to take advantage of a ritual that features all Keys Soulcare products. Per the websites description, “The Complete Soulcare Ritual is a comprehensive regimen that demonstrates the ultimate commitment to your soulcare journey: cleansing, exfoliation, and hydration combined with heightened awareness, serenity, and self-love. Practice this ritual two to three times a week to keep your skin conditioned and your spirit aligned.” Retailing at $197, its the easiest way to get this in-depth skincare routine.

The Complete Ritual is one of the four options available. The Goddess Ritual, which retails for $93.00, includes the 3 original products; the Sage + Oat Milk Candle, the Skin Transformation Cream, and the Obsidian Facial Roller. The Nourishment Ritual retails for $135 and includes the Sage + Oat Milk Candle, Golden Cleanser, Skin Transformation Cream, Obsidian Facial Roller, and the Riving Aura Mist. Last but not least, The Comfort Ritual retails for $147 and includes the Sage + Oat Milk Candle, Golden Cleanser, Riving Aura Mist, Skin Transformation Cream, Obsidian Facial Roller, and the Comforting Balm. Information on how to manage each ritual can be found on the website.

Of all the products listed, the Be Luminous Exfoliator is on my list of products to try. I think all women can benefit from an exfoliant that will rub all the dead skin away. Sign me up! What do you think? Will you be sampling and of Keys Soulcare products?

