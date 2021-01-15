Just weeks after the Justice Department dropped the case against two Cleveland police officers for the 2014 killing of the 12-year-old Tamir Rice his family has organized a “Rally For Justice” which began this afternoon at Fort Huntington Park at West 3rd Street and Lakeside Avenue.

According to Rice’s family and its legal team, the Justice Department “held the request for two years, ignored recommendations of career prosecutors, eventually denying the request, but took another year before officially closing the case. As a consequence, the DoJ “ran out the clock” on one method of obtaining justice at the federal level.” Read More

Tamir Rice was shot and killed in 2014 outside of a recreation center by then-Cleveland police Officer Timothy Loehmann, who authorities said mistook a black, toy airsoft pistol for a real firearm.

Take a look at the video below

Family of Tamir Rice Holding A ‘Rally for Justice’ [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Majic 102.1: