What They Wore: Kamala Harris & Dr. Jill Biden at The COVID-19 Memorial Service

COVID-19 Memorial Service Held In Washington On The Eve Of Biden's Inauguration

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris both arrived with their families in Washington D.C. less than twenty-four hours before their Inauguration ceremony and official move-in date to their new homes (The White House and 1 Observatory Circle).

Their first stop was the National Mall for a moving ceremony to honor and remember the 400+ Americans that have died due to COVID-19.  Both President-elect Biden and Vice-President-elect Harris shared compassionate words and empathy before songs as the mall was lit up in Memorium.

But if you are anything like me, you couldn’t help but notice how stunning Vice-President-elect Harris and Dr. Jill Biden both looked.  So I did some digging to find out just exactly what they wore…

COVID-19 Memorial Service Held In Washington On The Eve Of Biden's Inauguration

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

Vice-President-elect Harris didn’t wear her normal power pantsuit, opting to wear this fashion-forward look by Pyer Moss.  We can’t help but think she was giving us a subtle nod to her African-American heritage since Pyler Moss is designed by Kerby Jean-Raymond a Haitian-American fashion designer based in New York.   Jean-Raymond isn’t new to the design world, showing at New York Fashion Week several times and even winning CFDA‘s Award for American Menswear Designer of the Year.

Can we pause one time for the details back of this coat, please?

COVID-19 Memorial Service Held In Washington On The Eve Of Biden's Inauguration

Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

No word on the retail for this look but click here to shop Pyer Moss.

RELATED STORY: Meet VP Kamala Harris Big Historic Blended Multi-Cultural Family!

US-POLITICS-INAUGURATION-HEALTH-VIRUS-MEMORIAL

Source: PATRICK T. FALLON / Getty

Dr. Jill Biden gave us a classic First Lady look in this monochromatic look all from Jonathan Cohen.  Dr. Biden served in this jewel-tone dress with a matching coat paired with leather gloves and a matching mask that gave us Michelle Obama inauguration vibes.

Jonathan Cohen is a Mexican-American designer based in New York and is known for vibrant colors and floral designs.  Could Dr. Biden’s choice to wear Jonathan Cohen be a nod to unity and acceptance of Mexican heritage in the U.S.?  We really don’t know but I’d like to think she is making fashion choices beyond the superficial surface.

The purple micro dancing gestural classic mask retails for $80 and is available on their Jonathan Cohen website.  The coat is called the ‘Unity Wrap Coat’ and retails for $3,895, and the dress is called the ‘Unity Panel Dress’ retailing for $2,295 click here to order this look from Jonathan Cohen.

President-Elect Joe Biden Speaks At The Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard Reserve Center In Wilmington, Delaware

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

If this is any indication of the style and grace we will get through fashion from Vice-President-elect Harris and Dr. Biden over the next four years I’m here for it!

