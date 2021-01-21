Mostyn Law Firm’s ‘Soul Of A Nation’ Contest Honoring Kamala Harris! [CONTEST]

The Mostyn Law firm is offering you a chance to win your choice of one of FOUR specially-commissioned artworks saluting Vice President Kamala Harris. Each of the pieces were created by Houston area artists!

You can register by clicking HERE or by texting MOSTYN to 71007 for your chance to win! Complete the registration before March 13, 2021 to be included in the random drawing on March 15, 2021. You can only enter once but tell your friends, family, colleagues and more about the salute to our Madame Vice President for their chance to win as well!

Also On Majic 102.1: