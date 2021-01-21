CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Warrant Issued For Frank Q. Jackson For Domestic Violence Dispute

Police Helicopter on patrol

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Frank Q Jackson, not to be mistaken for Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, but however the Mayor’s grandson, has found himself in trouble with the law.

Unfortunately this is not Frank Q Jackson first rodeo with the wrong side of the law.

Frank Q Jackson is being charged with domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and a warrant is out for his arrest for allegedly hitting his girlfriend/his child’s mother in the face during an argument back in December of 2020.  According to a report the victim claims an argument over how many diapers Jackson brought her turned physical.  According to Jackson their was a verbal argument, not physical, because his child mother was upset that Jackson wouldn’t give her any money to get her nails done.

In  January of 2020 Frank Q Jackson pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge for a case in which an 18-year-old woman accused him of punching her, choking her and hitting her with a metal truck hitch on June 10, 2019. (see video from previous charges below)

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Warrant Issued For Frank Q. Jackson For Domestic Violence Dispute  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Majic 102.1:
Lifestyle
Latest
Warrant Issued For Frank Q. Jackson For Domestic…
 22 hours ago
01.22.21
Close