Warrant Issued For Frank Q. Jackson For Domestic Violence Dispute

Frank Q Jackson, not to be mistaken for Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, but however the Mayor’s grandson, has found himself in trouble with the law.

Unfortunately this is not Frank Q Jackson first rodeo with the wrong side of the law.

Frank Q Jackson is being charged with domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and a warrant is out for his arrest for allegedly hitting his girlfriend/his child’s mother in the face during an argument back in December of 2020. According to a report the victim claims an argument over how many diapers Jackson brought her turned physical. According to Jackson their was a verbal argument, not physical, because his child mother was upset that Jackson wouldn’t give her any money to get her nails done.

In January of 2020 Frank Q Jackson pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge for a case in which an 18-year-old woman accused him of punching her, choking her and hitting her with a metal truck hitch on June 10, 2019. (see video from previous charges below)

