Ex-Trump Counselor Kellyanne Conway Accused of Posting Topless Pic of Daughter Claudia on Twitter

Talk about reaching a new low, especially when it comes to mother and daughter relationships.

Kellyanne Conway, who was once a counselor to Donald Trump when he was President of the United States, was trending recently on Twitter, along with her daughter Claudia. Yet, they were both trending for all the wrong reasons.

Numerous Twitter users were reporting that Kellyanne had posted photos of a topless Claudia on her fleets (Twitter’s version of Instagram stories) from her official account @KellyannePolls. We can’t even imagine how Claudia was feeling in that moment but she took to TikTok to post a message in Morse Code asking for help.

"PLEASE GET PEOPLE TO TALK ABOUT THIS"

"PLEASE SPREAD AWARENESS ABOUT THIS SINCE I CAN'T"

"REPORT ANYTHING YOU SEE OF ME"

"I'M OKAY BUT I'M SCARED AF SPREAD AWARENESS PLEASE" Claudia Conway posting in morse code about @KellyannePolls tweeting her nude photo #justiceforclaudia pic.twitter.com/r9G74OqR0d — the lady julip (@urnotcharming) January 26, 2021

This move has users calling Kellyanne a “bad mother.”

They are encouraging one another to report her and doing so themselves with some tips on to go about doing so.

To those who want to actually help Claudia Conway after her mom (Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s former aide) posted her underage daughter’s nudes to Fleets, fill out a report on the NCMEC CyberTipline.

CPS refused to help her.#HelpClaudia pic.twitter.com/ZhvJwBZWKu — sassyzeni (@sassyzeni) January 26, 2021

Twitter tells Variety that the social media giant is “investigating the incident” and has declined to elaborate any further.

It is likely that Kellyanne will pull the old “I was hacked” trick as an “excuse” for posting her daughter’s pics online.

Claudia did confirm that pic was of her saying on TikTok she’s “assuming my mom took a picture of it to use against me one day and then somebody hacked her or something.” So she is also playing the “I was hacked” card before adding how she’s “at a loss for words.”

Of course, Kellyanne and Claudia have been at each other’s throats before. The 15-year-old took aim at her mother having COVID-19 after falsifying about it and even urged her followers to vote against Trump.

Kellyanne had to leave her role from the Trump administration “to focus on her family” after Claudia alleged “trauma and abuse” coming from both parents.

At least they don’t have a reality show.

