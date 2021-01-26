Wendy Williams Welcomes Ex’s Baby Mama & Their Baby To Hot Topics !? [VIDEO]

WOW, Wendy, How you doin!? What a mess!!

Let’s call a spade a spade Wendy Williams is the Queen of spilling steaming hot piping tea, however her life away from the mic or the television camera never seemed to make it into the tea bag. Well now apparently with the upcoming movie and documentary, ‘Wendy Williams: What a Mess!’, coming this Saturday on Lifetime, the Queen is doubling down on her promotions for this weekends event by bringing her shade/drama to The Wendy Williams Show Hot Topics segment by welcoming her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter’s, baby mama and their baby, by their names.

Did Wendy Williams go a little too far?

“I can’t believe how fearless I am. I can’t believe how many people have been drawn into my situation for the 12 years that I’ve been entertaining you on television. Welcome to Hot Topics Sharina Hudson. Getting out of my car, with my money. Good morning, Journey… I think she’ll be three next month don’t you know. Good morning Kevin.”

Wendy Williams Welcomes Ex's Baby Mama & Their Baby To Hot Topics !?

