The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 45 – Impact Week | National Conference on Police Misconduct & Qualified Immunity

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Houston is one of the largest human trafficking hubs in the nation. To that end, leaders of the NTZ “No Trafficking Zone” initiative, Activists Jacquelyn Aluotto & Dr. James Dixon, are announcing the NTZ Impact Week, which will take place January 27-29, 2021.

Attorney Larry Taylor is on to talk about Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Law, in partnership with The Earl Carl Institute for Legal & Social Policy, Inc., the Thurgood Marshall Law Review and the TSU Center for Justice Research co-present a virtual national conference, sponsored by the American Association for Justice Robert L. Habush Endowment, entitled, Police Misconduct & Qualified Immunity: Reimagining “We the People.,” Thursday, February 4, 2021, from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm. This conference provides a timely, relevant, and much-needed discussion on the disproportionate use of force by police in interactions with black people and the disparate treatment of black protestors in the United States.

Listen to the Public Affairs Podcast on SoundCloud or wherever you listen to podcasts!

Also On Majic 102.1: