The Weeknd After Hours Tour Sweepstakes [CONTEST]

Super Bowl performance, WrestleMania performance, one of the biggest singles of 2020 in “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd did amazing things and continues to pull off incredible feats. Now the three-time Grammy Award-winning singer is relaunching his After Hours tour after the whole world was put on pause in 2020.

Majic 102.1 is giving you a chance to see The Weeknd LIVE at Toyota Center next February! The After Hours Tour hits Houston in February 2022 and you can text WEEKND to 7-1-0-0-7 for a direct link to register to win tickets! Can’t wait? Click the link below to purchase tickets now!

Good luck!

The Weeknd After Hours Tour Sweepstakes [CONTEST]
02.03.21
