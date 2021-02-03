CLOSE
RSMS
HomeRSMS

Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Reads Gary For Saying This About Nick Cannon! [WATCH]

Gary’s Tea went a different route today when Da Brat decided enough was enough.  When Gary announced that Nick Cannon was returning to day-time TV after his anti-semantic remarks last year, he asked for Brat’s opinion.  Let’s just say you have to listen to the video above to hear the rest.

In other news,  Khloe Kardashian is getting dragged on social media for using an emoji that was a couple of shades darker than her actual complexion.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style

18 photos Launch gallery

Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style

Continue reading Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style

Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon’s Unconventional New Style

Feeling this look?

Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Reads Gary For Saying This About Nick Cannon! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Lifestyle
Latest
Gary’s Tea: Da Brat Reads Gary For Saying…
 4 hours ago
02.03.21
Close