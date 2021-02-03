Juliana Carlos and her husband, Carlos, Monday night were kicked out of the Hawks-Lakers game for heckling LeBron James and causing a scene after the couple were escorted out of State Farm Arena, she posted a pretty nasty video on Instagram claiming that LeBron James started the altercation by cursing at her husband and they were wrongly booted. (see video below)

LeBron James who thought the incident was funny, he even give Juliana Carlos a nickname ‘Courtside Karen’, LBJ also feels that hecklers are part of the game so he was cool with it.

The NBA with COVID-19 protocols in place issue with what happened is quiet simple, it’s one thing for the NBA to allow fans inside their partial bubble, especially when their complete bubble was successful in keeping players healthy for the most part in 2020, but you are not going to come in acting a fool while sitting courtside by standing up maskless, yelling (spraying germs), no not the NBA, NFL maybe NBA not, so the boot Courtside Karen and her boo got.

Personally courtside tickets cost way too much to be messing them up with all that foolishness, I mean did you think that you really was going to beat up LBJ over doing his job?

However now Courtside Karen is has seen the error of her ways and is apologizing

“To say things escalated quickly at yesterday’s game is an understatement, and I want to apologize for losing my cool and removing my mask in the heat of the moment,” Juliana said in a statement.

Courtside Karen Booted For Heckling LeBron James Apologizes [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Majic 102.1: