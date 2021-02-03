Country Singer Morgan Wallen Gets Caught Saying the N-Word, Loses Some Support from the Industry

One of country music’s newest superstar is under fire after a video of him has surfaced of him using a racial slur.
Morgan Wallen was shown on footage shot by one of his neighbors that was taken late on Jan. 31 into Feb. 1 around the time of 12 a.m. in front of his Nashville residence, according to TMZ.
As he and his friends arrived, they were loud enough for the neighbors to take notice. At one point in the clip, Wallen appears to be berating one of his friends. “Take care of this pussy-ass motherfucker,” he can be heard saying before using the N-word. “Take care of this pussy-ass n***a.”
Wallen, 27, later apologize for his words in a statement.
“I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever,” Wallen says. “I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”
The fallout over the use of the N-word has been swift.
Wallen’s music has been pulled from rotation from a majority of country music radio stations everywhere, along with satellite radio and streaming music services, as reported by Variety. Country Music Television, also known as CMT, has pulled his music and appearances from the Viacom-CBS owned cable channel.
To top it all off, Wallen’s record label, Big Loud Records, has “has made the decision to suspend” his contract “indefinitely.”
It is not known “[w]hat exactly that will mean is not entirely clear, as ‘suspended’ contracts are not common in the music industry,” as Variety notes in an article on Wallen being “suspended indefinitely.”
This is not the first time Wallen has made the news for all the wrong reasons.
Back in October of 2020, he was originally booked to be the musical guest on an episode of NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ hosted by comedian Bill Burr. He ended up being dropped from that show after video of him “partying maskless in a confined space, and kissing multiple women during” the COVID-19 pandemic had surfaced online.
Wallen was eventually given another chance on ‘SNL’ as the musical guest in December of 2020 with actor Jason Bateman as host. That particular featured a sketched poking fun at Wallen’s anti-masking and partying controversy.
There is no word yet on whether that episode will be repeated again on NBC or if he will even appear anywhere on the network, especially ‘SNL.’
21 People Recall The First Time They Were Called The N-Word As A Child
21 People Recall The First Time They Were Called The N-Word As A Child
1. @DanaMo
1 of 21
at a rec center on Robertson in Los Angeles... can't recall why the Milky Way was a hot topic but the headline was my sister and I wouldn't be allowed in because we were chocolate milk oh wait actually y'all are n I gs blah blah we were 9 and 7— Danyel Smith (@danamo) December 17, 2019
2. @TheKidMeroTweets by THEKIDMERO 2 of 21
3. @TheAlpha98
3 of 21
I was in 6th grade and during a football game the RB called me the "n-word" after I tackled him. I was one of the only black kids on my team and I wasn't going to say anything because I didn't think my teammates would understand. To my surprise they were furious and hit him (1/2)— Miles Ford (@TheAlpha98) December 15, 2019
4. @TheAlpha98 Continued
4 of 21
As hard as they could for several years after and made it well known why they were so aggressive towards him. To this day it warm my heart and I respect the hell out of all of them. pic.twitter.com/9vHkVwClVO— Miles Ford (@TheAlpha98) December 15, 2019
5. @Suryously5 of 21
6. @LucarioKid73
6 of 21
I think I was in 6th grade when this kid called me it and we fought immediately. I won, of course lol It was at the end of the day so I didn't get in any trouble either pic.twitter.com/LFa8yuAr41— ☆ Ｇ Ｒ Ｅ Ｇ ☆ #EndSARS 🇳🇬 (@LucarioKid73) December 16, 2019
7. @BabyGarielle
7 of 21
first time I heard it was towards my father at 8 yrs old at the grocery store after i denied a white woman asking me if I was kidnapped. she was so mad I was his child and proceeded to tell him he was wrong for having a lightskin child.— ari (@babygarielle) December 15, 2019
8. @NervousButCute
8 of 21
I was in 5th or 6th grade and a kid called me the n word in front of other students. Another student reported it and the principal grilled me on what I did to make him call me that.— Brücklin (@NervousButCute) December 15, 2019
9. @CarvellWallace
9 of 21
kid who sat behind me in 7th grade band, Jason Snyder, decided to spend the whole bus ride home telling n-word jokes. Next day 7:40am, i punched him in the face without saying a word. I was the only black kid on the whole school bus.— 𝕔𝕒𝕣𝕧𝕖𝕝𝕝 (@carvellwallace) December 17, 2019
10. @MarkasSolomon
10 of 21
Strangely enough the first time I was called the n-word in earnest was by my biological grandfather who was mad at me for coming home late. I was 9 he was 73. He hated himself for being black and he tried to teach me to hate myself for being black as well.— New Murray. New Year. (@MknightSolomon) December 15, 2019
11. @Cervgianna
11 of 21
someone in 3rd grade asked what my name was and said Azane was a "nigger name". I had no idea what that meant so I asked my mom when I got home and i've never seen her more sad. Every time someone asks why I go by my middle name this is what I tell them— gigi-lynn (@christianmom29) December 15, 2019
12. @KamalaaAllDay12 of 21
13. @thestrology_
13 of 21
What stands out in my memory is a New Year’s Eve party. I was sober & DD for all of these drunk rich white kids. We were on a porch, someone said it once then everyone, 5-7 kids, started chanting it, all around me. I just stood there frozen in shock.— K I R A H | The Strology (@thestrology_) December 16, 2019
14. @4EverNeverTrump
14 of 21
I was with a Black friend at a bar.— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) December 17, 2019
Random white guy strikes up a convo; it was fine until he asks my friend "would you mind if I say something offensive?"
My friend tensely answers: "depends on what." (I didn't get it.)
White guy says in fake ebonics-voice "listen, ni**er..."
15. @Magistiic_
15 of 21
Honked at a man who didn’t know how a roundabout worked as he literally was sitting there with at least 15 cars behind him. I blew my horn again and he got out yelling the n word... he walked towards me and I ran over his foot 🤷🏽♀️— ❤️ (@_isaidwhat) December 15, 2019
16. @ivoryandbeige16 of 21
17. @CourtniBreann
17 of 21
I was 6 and another kid in my 1st grade class named Peyton called me that after I pushed him for trying to take something out of my backpack and my teacher flipped out and took away his recess for the week.— Foxie THEE Grandpa ✨ (@CourtniBreann) December 15, 2019
18. @RacismDogOwners
18 of 21
I'll never forget the time when I was at a track meet and I overheard two of my teammates (!!!) reading the list of names for an event.— RacismDog Owners (@Racismdogowners) February 11, 2019
Person 1: Who is [my name]?
Person 2: The n*gger.
Right as it rolled off his tongue, hard R and all, we lock eyes.
19. @LexiCanEye
19 of 21
7 years old at the public pool when a boy my age yelled it at me because i wouldnt let him play. the camp counselors did nothing.— Lexi (@comp_lexi) December 15, 2019
20. @Akihoseki
20 of 21
I actually don’t, but let me tell you why. I was so bullied for being black that I developed major depression as a young child, and I can barely remember huge chunks of my life bc of how deeply I repressed those difficult times. I was called the n word too many times to count.— autumn garcia ♡ (@akihoseki) December 15, 2019
21. @_Kayymatt
21 of 21
first time i was in the sixth grade. this redneck white boy asked me for the n word pass. i didn’t know what it meant so i asked why. he said “well you’re a [redacted] so if i should get one from anyone it would be you”. still haunts me— sal • white man impersonator (@theewitchtrials) December 15, 2019
