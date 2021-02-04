Actress Camille Winbush Announces Her OnlyFans Debut, Fans Joke That TV Dad Bernie Mac Is “Turning Over In His Grave”

Earlier this week actress Camille Winbush, who many remember from her role as Vanessa Thomkins on The Bernie Mac Show, announced she was going to begin sharing and selling content via the controversial subscription service OnlyFans. Because the site is often associated with being X-rated, Winbush felt the need to address some of the commentary online users had regarding her choice to join the platform.

“Yes, you heard that right. I have joined OF! But I’m doing it my way,” the actress shared on her Instagram a few days ago. Accompanied by a TikTok clip of Winbush with a friend who encouraged her to get on OnlyFans, her caption continued, “I’ll be saying the things I really want to say, singin’ & dancing, and sharing exclusive content. But don’t think it’s just for the men. I’m finally dropping the skin care routine, I’ll be doing regular live sessions with Q&A’s, special guests, and most importantly- I’ll be able to talk to and connect with you one on one. I want to hear from you so come thru! -CandidlyCam.”

The latter part of her caption explained what exactly she meant by being on the platform in her own way. According to her, “My way = minimal nudity. So if that’s what you’re expecting sorry not sorry to disappoint.”

Many were taken aback by Winbush’s announcement, primarily due to nostalgic reasons. Since the actress played some notable roles in her youth, in addition to her looking just as young now as she did then, fans expressed their mixed emotions of apprehension and curiosity about the star’s page. Of course, Bernie Mac memes ensued.

Bernie Mac turning in his grave 😭 Nessa got an only fans account — 🅱️LICK & 〽️orty (@realoutlawkappa) February 3, 2021

Lawd Camille Winbush is on Onlyfans. I might have to slide pic.twitter.com/SqRGHsUjaB — The Prince of Zamunda (@Trendii_Niggah) February 3, 2021

In an effort to address the chatter, Winbush posted a statement on her socials. Despite looking young, the actress emphasized the fact that she’s an adult now and is choosing to live her life according to how she sees fit. She emphasized the fact that she’s not in dire need of money or a job as some assumed, and that she created an OnlyFans account because she wanted to, not because she had to. Also, she said she definitely didn’t find the Bernie memes funny at all.

“I made the mistake of reading comments about my ‘fan’ announcement,” she said. “Overall, the majority were supportive and I appreciate that. I really do. But I’m human and of course the ones that stick out to me were the negatives. So let me be clear – I am not broke or desperate for money. Bernie, God rest his soul, is not turning over in his grave. STOP saying that. Even if meant as a joke, it is far from funny. I do not need to call Tyler Perry for a job. I’m not spending thousands of dollars on school to get a degree so that I can get a ‘real job’, whatever that means. I will not now, or ever be doing p–n. YouTube does not equal an automatic payday. Working in Hollywood has never been my endgame. Hell, to not have to work at all is my goal. I made an OF because I wanted to, not out of necessity. I used to make life choices based on what people would think of me. And I’m aware I still look young. But I will literally be 31 years old in seven days and I have to start living for me. If you don’t like my choices… Thanks for coming to my TedTalk. Good night.”

Winbush captioned the post with, “I might regret posting this in the morning. Oh well live for today, right?”

Clearly, Winbush wasn’t here for the internet trolls bringing up Bernie Mac or any negativity surrounding her decision to put some content up on OnlyFans. As she mentioned, she’s long gone from her “Nessa” days and wants to start living her best life as the grown, adult woman she is. Who are we to judge?

Actress Camille Winbush Announces Her OnlyFans Debut, Fans Joke That TV Dad Bernie Mac Is “Turning Over In His Grave” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com