Three Million Dollar Bond Set for Former Columbus Officer Adam Coy

Adam Coy Mugshot

Source: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office / Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

 

Adam Coy, the former Columbus Police Officer who was fired after killing unarmed Andre Hill on December 22, 2020, while responding to a non-emergency call appeared in court for the first time for a bond hearing.

After entering a not guilty plea a Franklin County judge set Coy’s bond at 3 million dollars.  Coy is facing four counts murder while in the commission of a felony; felonious assault; and two counts of dereliction of duty.  Coy’s attorney Mark Collins stated after that they would be going to another judge to ask for a lower bond.

Coy was a 19-year veteran of the force and believed Hill was a danger.  Coy says he thought the keyring in Hill’s hand was a revolver,  Hill was unarmed.

Watch the bond hearing here

Three Million Dollar Bond Set for Former Columbus Officer Adam Coy  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

