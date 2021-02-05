Adam Coy, the former Columbus Police Officer who was fired after killing unarmed Andre Hill on December 22, 2020, while responding to a non-emergency call appeared in court for the first time for a bond hearing.
After entering a not guilty plea a Franklin County judge set Coy’s bond at 3 million dollars. Coy is facing four counts murder while in the commission of a felony; felonious assault; and two counts of dereliction of duty. Coy’s attorney Mark Collins stated after that they would be going to another judge to ask for a lower bond.
Coy was a 19-year veteran of the force and believed Hill was a danger. Coy says he thought the keyring in Hill’s hand was a revolver, Hill was unarmed.
Watch the bond hearing here
Three Million Dollar Bond Set for Former Columbus Officer Adam Coy was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com