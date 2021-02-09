Tour Serena Williams Gorgeous Home Designed By Her Sister Venus

Twitter has become a great source for information, countless memes and extremely random facts. While doing some daily social media browsing, we came across this gem about the all-star Williams’ sisters. Today’s random fact is Venus Williams designed Serena’s home so beautifully, and Venus has been invested in the interior design industry since 2002.

Venus designing Serena’s house for her is my favorite sister thing in the world right now🥺😍 pic.twitter.com/7ekON2U4S6 — CimónAlisa (@CimonAlisaInt) February 8, 2021

Sister goals, for sure! One of the world’s greatest tennis players proves her skills on and off the court. Venus Williams decked out Serena’s home with a myriad of hanging lights, which are all a variety of shapes, sizes and colors to match the regal feel of the home. The bathroom appears serene and peaceful with an open floor plan, stand alone bathtub and gold accents to accentuate a calm and relaxing atmosphere. The kitchen space is clean and minimal featuring similar gold accents that can be found around the rest of the home. The best part is this little nook that appears to be dedicated to Serena and her family’s love for music and karaoke with a neon light that says, “Serenade.”

Absolutely gorgeous! Twitter user and interior designer, @CimonAlisaInt, shares a thread with more photos from the exterior of the home that is carefully designed by Venus Williams as well.

The exterior is clean af too. I can see them two sitting on this deck enjoying each other. This is goals for me pic.twitter.com/Dog0iMPFVe — CimónAlisa (@CimonAlisaInt) February 8, 2021

A gorgeous home that we are sure the Williams sisters retreat to after a hard day of training and being bad a** women in sports.

The best part about this Twitter thread was discovering Venus established her interior design firm, V Starr Design, in 2002. It is a rare occurrence to see Black women in the interior design and architecture space, so it is important to uplift companies like Venus’.

Yes, Venus has a design firm called V Start that has been in business since 2002! Make sure y’all check out the AD article and follow VStarrDesign on IG! Support Black Women in interior design!! We deserve😊 — CimónAlisa (@CimonAlisaInt) February 8, 2021

Check out the full tour of Serena’s newly designed home thanks to V Starr Design on Instagram.

Architectural Digest featured Serena’s home in this special tour where she speaks to her living room that doubles as an art gallery and having functional spaces for play and relaxation. The video features more swanky light fixtures and small details that you may miss in the short Twitter thread. It is stunning and the tennis star has been working on this home project with her sister Venus for quite some time.

The two actually a design class at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale on March 05, 2000 in Florida. Both sisters are pictured here going to work on what appears to be a few fashion designs. Venus and Serena Williams have always had interests off the court, and their creativity has certainly blossomed in their other endeavors over the years.

For more home design inspiration, be sure to follow V Starr Design on Instagram.

Tour Serena Williams Gorgeous Home Designed By Her Sister Venus was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Majic 102.1: