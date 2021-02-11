Gary’s Tea: Rachel Dolezal Hasn’t Been Able To Find A Job In 6 Years After Transracial Controversy [WATCH]

It’s been six years since the outing of Rachel Dolezal and she says life hasn’t been so easy. She admits that no matter where she applies, she hasn’t been able to find a job since the transracial controversy. Dolezal says she identifies as human and always found a home in the black culture. In other news, Laverne Cox has a new man and she says they’re having the best time. Since she’s having so much fun, she’s decided they’re not going public.
Rachel Dolezal 2.0: Jewish Woman Comes Clean, Says I Too Was Pretending To Be A Black Woman
1. THE CAUCASITY!
1 of 12
In my "Afro Latinx History" class, Jessica Krug discussed dynamics of white scholars engaging in black studies. She really had the audacity pull up an image of the white woman who won an award over her, illustrating how black scholars are often overlooked in the academy. LOL.— Lena (@LenaHaime) September 3, 2020
Sad but so dam true.
2 of 12
The fact that Rachel Dolezal and Jessica Krug were able to prosper as much as they did with no pushback should confirm everything dark skin black women say about colorism. But y'all will continue to stay out here stupid.— LexxMakesMoves (@LexxMoves) September 3, 2020
Lol unbelievable
3 of 12
She deleted her Tinder so I can't show y'all, and I know none of y'all will believe this actually happened, but I matched with Jessica Krug -- the white woman pretending to be Black -- on Tinder a couple years back and she went in on me for not caring about Black people enough.— Ja'han Jones (@_Jahan) September 3, 2020
Where's the lie?
4 of 12
When Jessica Krug gets her book deal and is on the talk show circuit, remember this tweet. White women continually harm our communities and are rewarded for their efforts.— I too am not a cat (@LeslieMac) September 3, 2020
A THREAD!
5 of 12
I was gonna be quiet on this whole #JessicaKrug thing but I'm hot! Aight, so, boom, a thread on my "friendship" with her.— Akissi Britton, PhD (@kinkyintellect) September 3, 2020
Another thread worth your attention.
6 of 12
Many are asking themselves how #JessicaKrug managed to fool anyone into believing she was Afro Latina. Well, let me tell you: we were both fellows at the Schomburg and I suppose she fooled me. (a thread 🧵)— Yarimar Bonilla 👩🏾💻 (@yarimarbonilla) September 3, 2020
7.
7 of 12
Let me know when y'all ready to acknowledge that Jessica Krug didn't receive advantages because she was ✌🏾black✌🏾, but because of her proximity to whiteness.— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 4, 2020
8.
8 of 12
The only reason Jessica Krug finally admitted to this lie is bec on Aug 26th one very brave very BLACK Latina junior scholar approached two senior Black Latina scholars & trusted them enough to do the research & back her up. Those two scholars made phone calls & reached out to...— Dr. YoFiggy (@DrYoFiggy) September 3, 2020
9.
9 of 12
Weird story of the day: Jessica Krug, a white woman from Kansas, has been pretending to be Black for her entire professional career, and now she's apologizing for it:— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 3, 2020
"I am not a culture vulture. I am a culture leech."https://t.co/p2rBC30Tm8 pic.twitter.com/8PZCfA2YGA
10.
10 of 12
I am VERY TIRED of white people blaming mental illness as to why they did something racist. As someone who recently had to put their spouse in a mental health facility, MENTAL ILLNESS DOES NOT CAUSE OR HEIGHTEN RACISM. STOP SHIFTING BLAME JESSICA KRUG.— Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) September 3, 2020
11.
11 of 12
A lot of white women have a preoccupation with experiencing the life of women who are othered. Rather than let these women speak for themselves, white women would rather cosplay oppression instead. #JessicaKrug this is why I made this skit of #SallyInHR https://t.co/hBM9cWQo9R— machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) September 4, 2020
12.
12 of 12
so heyyyy, with the new "i'm a white woman pretending to be black" thing (google Jessica Krug), we're gonna get another round of "if being transgender is okay, why can't you switch races???" questions from ignorant whites.— Mx. Dianna E. Anderson (@diannaeanderson) September 3, 2020

Let me try to answer that?
Let me try to answer that?
Gary's Tea: Rachel Dolezal Hasn't Been Able To Find A Job In 6 Years After Transracial Controversy [WATCH]