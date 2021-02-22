CLOSE
Enter Our Contest To Win Passes To See A Virtual Premiere Of ‘Coming 2 America’ [CONTEST]

The return to Zamunda is almost here! The sequel to the 1988 comedy classic Coming To America arrives on March 5 and we want to give a few lucky listeners the chance to see the film before anyone else! What do you have to do? Easy – register to win below or text AMERICA to 7-1-0-0-7 for a direct link to register beginning tomorrow at 7 AM with the Rickey Smiley Morning Show! Hurry, the contest ends at 7 PM on FEBRUARY 23RD!

