Gary’s Tea: Woman Says T.I. Forced Her To Have Sex With Nelly, Allegedly [WATCH]

Continue reading Meek Mill Was In His Feelings After Vanessa Bryant Checked Him For His Wack Kobe Verse

Meek Mill Was In His Feelings After Vanessa Bryant Checked Him For His Wack Kobe Verse

[caption id="attachment_813975" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83[/caption] Safe to say, Meek Mill is not having a good 2021 so far. Tekashi 6ix9ine is already trolling the Meek, then he was clowned for doing the #JunebugChallenge, and he was put on blast for his Kobe Bryant lyric. Byrant’s wife, Vanessa, finally caught wind of the tasteless bar and decided to address Meek Mill directly. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Taking to her Instagram Stories, Vanessa Bryant let Meek Mill know his bar about her late husband was not appreciated and at the same time said she doesn’t even know who he is writing, “I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.” https://twitter.com/MMoreno1015/status/1364071281944051712?s=20 In typical Meek Mill fashion, instead of being contrite, he took a more defiant tone saying a now-deleted tweet, “I’m going back savage in this shit … f#%k ya feelings!” He would eventually share that he apologized to Bryant in private and claim that the initial tweet was not directed toward’s the late hooper’s wife while tweeting a whole bunch of other pleas. https://twitter.com/MeekMill/status/1364129527996235777?s=20 https://twitter.com/MeekMill/status/1364107755137740803?s=20 https://twitter.com/MeekMill/status/1364107183491846144?s=20 Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Riiggghht. Clearly, Meek Mill doesn’t know Vanessa Bryant doesn’t play with when it comes to rappers speaking about her or her family. Bryant even checked Drake over his infamous “Kobe ’bout to lose a hundred fifty M’s Kobe my nigga I hate it, hate to be him Bitch you wasn’t with me shooting in the gym (Bitch you wasn’t with me shooting in the gym),” bars. Drake would quickly apologize for the lyrics, but Bryant still had time for Drizzy telling the Canadian superstar on Instagram: “I love when immature kids quote a rapper that has never been friends with Kobe and knows nothing about our relationship. Just shows how gullible they are. I don’t need to be in the gym. I’m raising our daughters, signing checks, and taking care of everything else that pertains to our home life. […] I really wish people would stop THINK and then realize that they are being sucked into someone’s clear intention to monetize and gain attention off of our family’s heartache. This is real life. I hold down our home life so my husband can focus on his career. It’s a partnership. Since my husband isn’t friends with Drake, we received a text of an apology forwarded from his manager. It’s done and over with, and it’s now time for people to THINK before speaking”. Welp, we guess that pass from Kenny Smith wasn’t enough. He did later apologize to Vanessa in private, he tweeted. https://twitter.com/MeekMill/status/1364129527996235777?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet The damage was already done, and Mill’s initial headass response to Vanessa Bryant caused quite a stir. Twitter wasted no time in dragging Dreams & Nightmares crafter for not being able to read the room. You can peep all of the reactions in the gallery below. — Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83 RELATED: Meek Mill Was In His Feelings After Vanessa Bryant Checked Him For His Wack Kobe Verse HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE