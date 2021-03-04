CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mathew Knowles Calls Fans “Idiots” For Comparing Chloe Bailey To Beyoncé

The soulful sisters that makeup Chloe X Halle are famous for not only their enormous talent but for being the protégés to Beyoncé, so it’s reasonable for people to sometimes compare them to Bey — but does that make fans “idiots” for thinking it? Bey’s father thinks so.

Mathew Knowles thinks comparing 22-year-old Chloe Bailey, the elder of the Bailey sisters, to a younger version of Beyoncé is “actually insulting.” Bey’s 69-year-old pop made the declaration in a recent interview with Radio Personality Leah A. Henry for her “Lemonade Stand” podcast. Henry popped the question after explaining that she sees Chloe X Halle fans compare Chloe Bailey to Beyonce often. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

 

Leah: Obviously, Chloe and Halle are protégés of Beyoncé’s. People constantly compare Chloe to Beyoncé, a younger Beyoncé. Do you see the comparison…the same thing you saw in Beyoncé…do you see that in Chloe Bailey?

Matthew: You gotta be kidding me right? You asking me that question? Are you actually serious that you are comparing that young lady to Beyoncé?

Yikes! And if Matthew’s disgust wasn’t enough, he went took it even further, calling folks “idiots” for putting Beyonce’ and Chloe in the same category.

“Are you telling me talent-wise someone is an idiot enough to compare her to Beyoncé?! Talentwise. That’s actually insulting to Beyoncé’. I mean if you wanted to call out some…Babra Streisend, people like that! Come on man.

Welp! He gave his honest answer, but was this necessary? Hit play to see it and tell us what you think down below! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

See the full video here.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

SEE ALSO: Chloe Bailey Keeps Breaking The Internet &amp; Some People Are Hating

 

Beyonce Wore These Black Women Designers In ‘Black Is King’

9 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce Wore These Black Women Designers In ‘Black Is King’

Continue reading Beyonce Wore These Black Women Designers In ‘Black Is King’

Beyonce Wore These Black Women Designers In ‘Black Is King’

[caption id="attachment_3174807" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Travis Matthews / Disney+[/caption] Black is majestic. Black is royalty. Black Is King. Anticipation reached its climax at midnight when hive members flocked to their nest, huddled over their phone or maximized the screen on their laptops to bare witness to the moving art that is Beyonce’s latest project. Black Is King is here and it is a love letter to Blackness and the diaspora cloaked in rich fashions and heavenly cinematography. Just when you think she couldn’t possibly vibrate higher than Lemonade, Beyonce out Beyonced herself.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Styled by Zerina Aykers, Bey (and Blue Ivy) dons Black women designers like d.bleu.dazzled, Laced By Tanaya, and more. The fashion is a storyline within Black Is King that ties breath-taking scenes from the continents to the prideful lyrics of songs like Already, Brown Skin Girl, Mood 4 Eva, and My Power. https://twitter.com/destineybleu/status/1289259599669760000 https://www.instagram.com/p/CDTxDodpB3o/ https://twitter.com/destineybleu/status/1289104895891529728   As we continue to take in all the beauty that is Black Is King, we can’t help but marvel these standout looks from the film that is currently streaming on Disney+. From Valentino Haute Couture to Burberry to Alexander McQueen, keep scrolling to see the designers Beyonce wore in Black Is King.  RELATED NEWS: Beyoncé Blessed Us With A New Official Trailer For ‘Black is King’ [WATCH] Beyonce’ Celebrates Black Is King By Releasing ‘Already’ Video [WATCH] HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Mathew Knowles Calls Fans “Idiots” For Comparing Chloe Bailey To Beyoncé  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Lifestyle
Latest
Mathew Knowles Calls Fans “Idiots” For Comparing Chloe…
 1 day ago
03.05.21
Close