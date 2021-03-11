Dave Chappelle & Friends To Return To Houston On March 23-25

Dave Chappelle loves the city of Houston.

The comedian is holding yet another series of concerts and performances at House of Blues Houston later this month, following a trio of shows in 2019 as well as in November 2020.

The three-night residency kicks off on March 23 and lasts through March 25. Tickets go on sale on March 12 at 10 a.m. central and will be available online only at Ticketmaster.com.

Safety is a top priority and precautions are being implemented to protect fans, artists and staff, referencing current local, statewide and federal public health guidelines. Masks will be required at all times while in the venue. Additionally, each ticket holder will receive a mandatory rapid COVID-19 antigen test, prior to entering the venue. Households with negative test results will be allowed entry; refunds will be available for those households who receive a positive result. More information on safety guidelines is available here.

