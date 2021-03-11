Sharon Osbourne Gets Emotional Over Piers Morgan on ‘The Talk’

Piers Morgan has gotten a lot of flack for his extreme criticisms of Meghan Markle, especially her and Prince Harry’s recent interview with Oprah Winfrey. He had just left his gig with ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ in the U.K. after storming off the set when called out over his harsh words on the Duchess of Sussex.

Now one of the celebrities coming to his support, Sharon Osbourne, had not only defended him on CBS’ ‘The Talk,’ but also tried to get co-host Sheryl Underwood to prove how racist Morgan really is.

Osbourne was extremely emotional when she was ranting during the segment.

She did clarify that she was not defending and excusing Morgan’s remarks on Markle when it came to her mental health.

“Did I like everything he said? Did I agree with what he said? No,” before adding that “it’s his opinion. It’s not my opinion…I support him for his freedom of speech, and he’s my friend.”

She also said that she’s “not racist…I don’t care what color or what religion anyone is. Are you a nice person? That’s what I judge you on.”

When Underwood asked “What would you say to people who may feel that while you’re standing by your friend, it appears you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don’t agree?,” that is when Osbourne broke down.

“I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?,” she said before continuing on by asking “What does it gotta do with me?”

It doesn’t any better from there.

Sharon Osbourne managed to nearly exhibit every racist white woman trope in one clip. The crying. The saying “I’m the victim”. The demand for the Black woman to do the labor https://t.co/7UdST0Orlf — Homo Watanabe (Eric) (@Erocklee) March 10, 2021

From EURweb:

“I will ask you again Sheryl, I’ve been asking you during the break and I’m asking you again, and don’t try and cry cos if anyone should be crying it should be me,” Osbourne said. “Educate me. Tell me when you have heard him say racist things.” Underwood responded that “it is not the exact words of racism, it’s the implication and the reaction to it.” “To not want to address that because she is a Black woman, and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is that’s what makes it racist,” Underwood said. “But right now, I’m talking to a woman I believe is my friend and I don’t want anybody here to watch this and think we are attacking you for being racist.”

Osbourne did not seem to like Underwood’s answer. Then again, she was sticking by Markle’s enemy Morgan no matter what.

Also, kudos to Underwood for keeping her cool when she had to deal with Osbourne in that episode.

What do you make of Sharon Osbourne’s behavior and defense of Piers Morgan?

