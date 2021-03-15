CLOSE
Derek Chauvin’s Lawyer Questions ‘Suspicious Timing’ Of $27M George Floyd Settlement In Motion To Move Trial

Lawyers on both sides are weighing whether a $27M civil settlement announced last week between Floyd's family and the city of Minneapolis, will derail their intended outcome of the trial.

US-RACISM-POLICE-TRIAL

Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty

An attorney for George Floyd‘s suspected killer Derek Chauvin filed a motion on Monday to seek delay and a change-of-venue motion in the trail which began jury selection proceedings last week.

Lawyers on both sides are weighing whether a $27M civil settlement, announced last week between Floyd’s family and the city of Minneapolis, will derail their intended outcome of the trial.

Chauvin’s lawyer Eric Nelson contends that the settlement could include far-reaching effects on the trial, particularly on the jury’s perception of Chauvin. He requested that the trial be delayed and moved out of Hennepin County.

According to The Washington Post, Nelson considered the “suspicious timing” of the announcement, arguing it was “highly prejudicial” against his client.

“The fact that this came in the exact middle of jury selection, it’s perplexing to me,” Nelson said. “Whose idea was it to release this information?”

Nelson has asked Judge Peter A. Cahill to question the jurors already seated and inquire over whether the settlement news would deter their impartiality. Lawyers requested that potential jury members refrain from reading the news after they were first summoned in December.

“I wish city officials would stop talking about this case so much,” Cahill said. “But at the same time, I don’t find any evil intent that they are trying to tamper with this criminal case.” Cahill also agreed to consider the motion’s request.

Two more jurors were selected on Monday, bringing the total to nine. Five more will be selected. To date, five are white while four are minorities. Of the total only three are women. On Monday one of the jurors selected was a Black sports coach in his 30’s. The other juror selected on Monday, a white woman in her 50’s, said she believes that “all lives matter” during her questioning.

While the defense remains concerned around Chauvin’s right to a fair trial, the focus also belongs to Floyd whose family members are reminded of his absence daily.

Prosecutors are worried that the settlement announcement could blowback negatively on their arguments as well, if jury members conclude that Floyd’s family received justice in the form of a monetary payment and decline to convict Chauvin of the charges against him, second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

“All I can say to the court is there are some things that the state of Minnesota and this prosecution team can control, and there are some things that the state cannot and does not control,” prosecutor Steve Schleicher said. “We can control the witnesses we call. We can control the evidence that we bring in. We can control the motions, but we cannot and do not control the civil aspect of the case. We cannot and do not control the Minneapolis City Council, and we certainly cannot and do not control the news cycle.”

“I don’t even know which way that cuts — if that cuts for us, if that cuts against us,” he continued.

According to WCCO, the announcement also confused legal experts.

“Most jurors I think would perceive [the settlement] as the city’s belief that Chauvin did murder George Floyd and that they are liable,” Mary Moriarty, the former chief public defender in Hennepin County said.

City officials have yet to comment publicly about the timing of the settlement announcement.

[caption id="attachment_4101954" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Mario Tama / Getty[/caption] This article will be continuously updated throughout the Derek Chauvin murder trial, which begins Monday, March 8. UPDATED: 4:32 p.m. ET, March 15 Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill is considering a motion to delay the trial filed by Derek Chauvin's attorney on Monday. Eric Nelson asked Judge Cahill to also consider a change-of-venue, fearful that public perception could impede jurors' ability to remain impartial. Two jurors were added on Monday, now totaling nine. Five more will be selected in the coming days. Third-degree murder charges have been reinstated against the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill made the ruling on March 11 and will be added to the second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter Derek Chauvin is already facing. https://twitter.com/Yamiche/status/1370020250142584832?s=20 The additional charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 25 years in prison and increases the likelihood of a conviction on at least one of the charges. Cahill's decision Thursday was a reversal from his ruling in October to drop the charges on a legal technicality. For the third-degree murder charges to stick, the law requires that someone cause the death of another person while committing an act inherently dangerous to others. After an appeals court ruled against Cahill's decision in October, the judge presiding over Chauvin's murder trial changed his stance and reinstated the charge. https://twitter.com/CourtTV/status/1370031762303291398?s=20 The first juror in Chauvin's murder trial was selected late Tuesday morning and the jury selection process was continuing Thursday after Cahill's ruling. Jury selection was initially paused on Monday to allow Cahill to weigh additional charges against Chauvin, who was seen on video casually applying what appeared to be deadly pressure to Floyd's neck as the unarmed Black man was handcuffed face-down on a Minneapolis street's pavement for about nine minutes on May 25. https://twitter.com/AmudalatAjasa/status/1368949440678072328?s=20   The process of selecting a jury has been given three weeks, with opening statements scheduled to begin no later than March 29. https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1368937414178312193?s=20   Everybody can agree that justice for Floyd is the primary objective of Chauvin's murder trial. But whether that justice can actually be achieved is a completely different story -- even with the damning evidence of a viral video showing Chauvin, hands in his pockets, almost shrugging while staring indifferently at witnesses warning that he was killing Floyd, and the momentum of a racial reckoning sparked by the death on Memorial Day. [caption id="attachment_4101979" align="alignnone" width="690"] Derek Chauvin. | Source: Handout / Getty[/caption] If you're looking for footage of the killing, you won't find it here. But that fateful moment has prompted a wave of protests demanding change to policing in America in order to invest in the Black and brown communities that are disproportionately affected by law enforcement. [caption id="attachment_4101959" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty[/caption] Just last week, the House passed the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act, sweeping legislation that reimagines how police departments operate through accountability and transparency. Most relevant to Chauvin's murder trial, the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act aims to hold police accountable in part by collecting data about officers accused of misconduct and worse behavior. Chauvin, who turns 45 on March 19 and has pleaded not guilty, has a history of using brutal neck restraints, other suspects have claimed. Advocates say Chauvin shouldn't even have been working as a police officer on Memorial Day considering his violent past. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is hoping to introduce these claims as evidence of a pattern of Chauvin’s renegade style of policing that also appeared to kill Floyd. Adding insult to literal injury, Chauvin has a notable history of being placed on leave for officer-involved shootings and he remains the subject of “a dozen police conduct complaints that resulted in no disciplinary action.” During his 19-year-career, Chauvin was praised for valor by his department, even after shooting a Black man back in 2008 who survived the shooting. Cahill in October upheld the most serious murder charge against Chauvin in Floyd's death. [caption id="attachment_4101978" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office is prosecuting Derek Chauvin's murder trial. | Source: Scott Olson / Getty[/caption] Chauvin was bailed out in October on a $1 million bond. If convicted, Chauvin -- who began his career with the Minneapolis Police Academy in October 2001 -- could be sentenced to 55 years in prison, effectively spending the rest of his life behind bars. Even though three other Minneapolis police officers were assisting Chauvin when Floyd died, Chauvin will face trial alone. Tou ThaoThomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng — the other cops with Floyd — will be tried together, apart from Chauvin, in a trial scheduled to begin in August. The three of them stand charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. NewsOne will be constantly updating this file as the Derek Chauvin murder trial progresses. Check back for developments and keep reading to find compelling photos, video and other key moments from the trial.

