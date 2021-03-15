According to NBC4i, several states have dropped or have plans to drop COVID-19 mask mandates, but Kroger, the country’s second-largest grocery employer, will not do so until all of their frontline workers can get a vaccine.
“To ensure the continued safety of our customers and associates, The Kroger Family of Companies will continue to require everyone in our stores across the country to wear masks until all our frontline grocery associates can receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” a Kroger spokesperson said via email Monday.
The Ohio-based company has been advocating for the prioritization of grocery store workers to receive the vaccine. Despite the CDC’s recommendation that they be among the first to receive the vaccine alongside teachers and police officers, only a handful of states have prioritized the group, according to the Washington Post.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Choreographer Laurieann Gibson Debuts Faith-Inspired Book, ‘Dance Your Dance’
- Earthquake, Keisha Hunt & Griff To Perform At Drive ‘N Comedy
- Derek Chauvin’s Lawyer Questions ‘Suspicious Timing’ Of $27M George Floyd Settlement In Motion To Move Trial
- Tamir Rice’s Mom Accuses Tamika Mallory, Ben Crump, Others Of ‘Chasing Clout’
- Gary’s Tea: Was Kirk Franklin Wrong For Cursing Out His Son?! [WATCH]
- Deborah Cox Shares Her New Acting Roles & Talks ‘Deborah Cox Challenge’ [WATCH]
- Nashville Police Shooting That Killed Black Woman Sparks Debate Over Who Was Wrong First
- Kroger to Continue to Require Mask Until All Employees Can Get COVID Vaccine
- Kirk Franklin’s Daughter Defends Dad After Son Leaked Heated Argument
- Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo To Head Miami Police Department
Kroger to Continue to Require Mask Until All Employees Can Get COVID Vaccine was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com