Tia Mowry Has A Message For Those Asking About Baby #3

Tamera Mowry's Baby Shower

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

Actress and mom, Tia Mowry has a little message for everyone telling her she and husband Cory should have baby #3. Tia has been very open with her previous pregnancy journeys sharing how she lost her postpartum weight, showing off her stretch marks and even expressing her fear that she would never be able to have another child after her first. Now, as a mother of two beautiful children, like many mothers the questions for another bundle of joy have been flooding in. The Sister/Sister child star took to Instagram to let fans know there are a few things you need to consider when asking her about having another child. 

Check out the funny video below:

 

Tia and Corey currently have two children, son Cree and daughter Cario.

Do you agree with Tia?

