Reading With A Rapper is taking things to a different level.

The unique social space hasn’t had a proper pop up version since the pandemic began but on March 20, they’re inviting fans of the series to Prauper (2811 Westcott) for the first-ever RWAR House, featuring none other than UGK legend Bun B and sponsored by Beats By Dre.

The exhibition and interactive activation allows guests to engage in interactive classrooms and artist talk. Each portion of the exhibit will place attendees into an RWAR simulation where patrons can use augmented reality to virtually view the rooms as if they’re inside an RWAR simulation.

There will be a Music Meditation Room, The Classroom and The Lounge, all set up to let students and guests learn, decompress, as well as engage in music therapy.

“As generations are adapting to the new climate and issues challenging our youth are taking greater tolls on their mental health, it is crucial that educational professionals and systems adapt to what is needed to keep our future leaders prepared for achieving their goals,” Reading With A Rapper said in a statement. “The RWAR House will equip students with the skills and knowledge to enter their post high school graduation plans with the mental and academic expertise needed to succeed. The RWAR House curriculum will teach skills that are often overlooked in a normal classroom setting such as financial literacy and the importance of maintaining your mental health.”

We are proud to announce our partnership with @beatsbydre as one of our technology product sponsors. Starting Fall 2021, students in several major cities who engage in the beta phase of RWAR Digital program. For more information visiit https://t.co/fcGDrMLzus 🗣: @BunBTrillOG pic.twitter.com/28tBQKrPT3 — Reading With A Rapper (@ReadingWARapper) March 19, 2021

Reading With A Rapper To Present The RWAR House Featuring Bun B was originally published on theboxhouston.com

