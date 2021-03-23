Cece Winans ‘Believe For It’ Giveaway! [CONTEST]

Gospel legend Cece Winans new album Believe For It is available now and Majic 102.1 wants you to have your own personal copy! What do you have to do? Simple, register below for your chance to win!

The 12-time Grammy Award-winner’s new album was released on March 12 and has already debuted at No. 1 on the gospel charts. You can listen to it in FULL below.

RELATED: CeCe Winans’ Daughter Expecting Baby Boy [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Cece Winans Talks Possible Collaboration With Stevie Wonder, New Album & More

Also On Majic 102.1: