Social Media Relationship Guru Derrick Jaxn Explains Why He Cheated

Social Media Relationship Guru, Derrick Jaxn, got outed about not taking his own advice, and is now offering testimony opposed to advice on ‘what had happened’ in his own marital relationship.

In a recent interview with UnWine with Tasha K, a woman named Candice De Medeiros claimed that she and the very much married Derrick Jaxn were boo’s taking romantic trips to Miami to add insult to injury, Candice De Medeiros claims she wasn’t the only one.

Needless to say that interview went viral bringing us to Derrick Jaxn side of the story, to his over 1 million followers, plus the troll patrol looking for fresh tea, Jaxn went on a video posting marathon. Initially Derrick Jaxn sounding like a Shaggy remix said ‘It wasn’t me ♫’, then Derrick Jaxn and his wife Da’Naia posted a series of video’s giving his flock an update on their marriage before basicly admitting that it was him, but that was before he got his life and marriage back on track then hit delete, block on his phone.

Take a listen to Derrick Jaxn explain what had happened was below as well as a pre-cheating scandal Derrick Jaxn Q&A on ‘A Cheating Man’s Heart’ .

