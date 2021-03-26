CLOSE
Gary Breaks Down To Last Dance By Donna Summer

This week the Rickey Smiley Morning Show decided to celebrate the queen of disco, Donna Summer for songs that stay in your head all day.  Gary broke down and had an emotional moment to “Last Dance” and shared some nostalgic memories that he shared with his friends.  Rickey and Special K also go back and forth and shared what it was like back in the day to have a “real childhood.”

 

Gary Breaks Down To Last Dance By Donna Summer [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

