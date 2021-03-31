Virginia Black Woman Labeled “Trouble Maker” For Exposing Racist Cops

A Black woman in Virginia has been labeled a “troublemaker” after exposing a few of her local law enforcement officers as racists.

According to published reports, Bridgette Craighead of Rocky Mount, Virginia has been facing criticism after she correctly identified Rocky Mount Police Officers Thomas “T.J.” Robertson and Jacob Fracker as pro-Trump rioters after the two posted selfies while standing in the United States Capitol on January 6th.

“I can’t believe someone I trusted was a part of that animalistic behavior at the CAPITOL!!,” Craighead wrote at the time.

During an exclusive interview with the Washington Post, Ms. Craighead revealed that the seeming majority Pro-Trump town “hated” her for doing what was right and turning in the domestic terrorists.

“They hate me for it,” Craighead said. “They think I’m stirring things up, that there weren’t any issues until I brought them up. They are there. They don’t want to see them.”

Federal authorities have charged the two Rocky Mount police officers with misdemeanors resulting from their presence inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots, town officials said in January. The town statement did not elaborate further as to what the charges are against Officer Jacob Fracker and Sgt. T.J. Robertson, but the officers have been placed on paid administrative leave as they await trial.

At the time of their arrest, The Roanoke Times reported that officers identified the currently suspended officers based on a selfie that Fracker took inside the Capitol that shows the officers standing in front of a statue of John Stark, a Revolutionary War officer from New Hampshire who is famed for having penned that state’s motto, “Live free or die” as Fracker is making an obscene gesture. Robertson is pointing at Fracker while holding a wooden object.”

In the interview with the Washington Post, neighbors and residents continue to blame Ms. Craighead for “causing a divide.” According to the report, Rocky Mount resident Jackie Fields, a Trump supporter, similarly blamed Craighead for supposedly stirring up racial tensions in the town.

“People like Bridgette Craighead are making the divide,” she said. “People around here just want to get along.”

Craighead defended her activism and said she’s not trying to exacerbate racism, but is only pointing out its existence.

