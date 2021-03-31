CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: Donnie McClurkin Says He’s Going To Be Alone For The Rest Of His Life [VIDEO]

In Donnie McClurkin’s upcoming episode of UNCENSORED on TV One, he really opens up about his life.  He shared that he feels like he’s missing out on the life of having a family and being a dad.  In other news, Halle Berry settled in her child support case and will be required to pay her baby daddy half the amount of the amount as before.

 

[caption id="attachment_903027" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Source: NBC / Getty[/caption] Halle Bery has been in show business since the late 1980s and has been viewed as a symbol of glamour and beauty during the span of her still-ongoing career. After sharing a topless photo via social media, the Academy Award-winning actress promoted a necessary message of self-love in these trying times. Berry, 54, shared the photo with her 6.5 million followers on Instagram with a simple caption: “Self-love is never selfish.” In the artful photo, Berry is looking off to the side, a mass of curls obscuring her face while her toned arms folded across her body. It is yet another example of some of the high-end snaps she’s shared with her fans over the years. Comments on the Instagram post proved that the message was heard loud and clear. “WOW,” wrote Zoe Kravitz, while Kim Fields added, “Stunning quiet power & grace.” Arsenio Hall took things to a new level, writing in his reply “#WoofWoofWoof,” and Janelle Monae added, “Wow and pow” in her comment. We’ve scoured Twitter for some reactions and we shared some of the reactions, along with other related social media posts, below. https://www.instagram.com/p/CEZu7axJgMW/ https://twitter.com/halleberry/status/1299360239754510336 — Photo: Getty

