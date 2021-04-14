KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Chet Hanks isn’t going to have the smoothest White Boy Summer. Tom Hanks’ son is getting sued by his ex-girlfriend for a cool $1 million, and she’s claiming he was an abuser.

Their relationship is a wrap, but Kiana Parker is suing Shabba Hanks in Texas, and she claims he put hands on her multiple times between October 2020 and January 2021.

Reports TMZ:

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Kiana details an alleged incident TMZ first reported last month — she claims it happened in October 2020 in New Orleans, where Chet was shooting “Your Honor.” She claims he became enraged when she told him she was leaving their room at the Windsor Court Hotel … grabbing her by the wrists and arms and pushing her around the room, knocking over tables.

As we told you, Kiana also claims Chet told her no one would believe her because he was “Chet Hanks” and she was “just a ghetto Black bitch.”

You may recall a bloodied Chet Hanks (he allegedly caught a pot to his dome) in footage that made it to the Internets after said incident.

Parker also claims that Hanks was violent as she was moving her belonging out his home on that fateful day and that he even came at her with knife. So blessing him with the pot fade, which drew blood, was self-defense.

“We consider the claims filed by Kiana Parker to be a shakedown,” Hanks lawyer, Marty Singer, told TMZ. “The lawsuit filed by Ms Parker is in response to the lawsuit filed by Chet Hanks against Ms Parker on March 4, 2021.”

The struggle is real.

Chet Hanks’ Ex Suing Him For $1 Million Over Alleged Abuse was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.1: