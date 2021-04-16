Drop The Mic: TD Jakes Explores The Power Of Words In New Book [EXCLUSIVE]

Bishop TD Jakes joined us this week to talk about his new book “Don’t Drop the Mic: The Power of Your Words Can Change the World” due April 20th and Seven Deadly Sins movie that premiered on Lifetime last week.

