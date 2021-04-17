Tia Mowry-Hardrict Expands Her Anser Wellness Line To Include Whole-Body, Beauty And Prenatal Supplements

Finally, in 2006, the Family Reunion star met with a Black doctor where she was able to get treated properly. She was diagnosed with endometriosis and underwent surgery to correct the problem. “As soon as I sat down in her office, and I didn’t even have to be in her office for more than 20 minutes, she knew exactly what I had,” she said. “I remember feeling so relieved like finally somebody’s listening to me.” From there, Tia was able to work with her physician to develop a plan for healing, and thus, Anser was born.

Anser includes a plethora of supplements for whole-body health, beauty health, and prenatal health. The line also includes supplements for men and children to ensure the whole family gets the nutrients they need every day, a move that was extremely important for the doting wife and mother. “My family is my everything,” Tia said last year in a press release announcing the brand’s expansion to men and children. “They’re what I really live for.”

For Tia, Anser is about “empowering other women to take the first steps to the healthiest, happiest versions of themselves” and according to the brand’s website, Tia wants to show the world how owning your own health can help you feel whole.

For more on Anser, visit https://shopanser.com

