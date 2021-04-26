The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 57 – BGCBG | Interfaith CarePartners AFA

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

The CEO of Boys and Girls Club Brazoria County, Amber Newman, tells us how summer camps will keep kids safe this Summer. Find out the affordable summer program in the Brazoria County area.

Interfaith Care Partners Interim President, Tom J. Breaux shares how Houston’s Interfaith CarePartners was awarded a grant from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to help local residents affected by Alzheimer’s Disease. We also speak to Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president and chief executive officer, who tells us how this grant will help fund essential programs for seniors in the area, including those with memory loss, and their caregivers.

