The jury in the Derek Chauvin trial found the former officer guilty on all counts and they have remained anonymous until now. Brandon Mitchell, juror no. 52, is speaking out! He joined Erica Campbell and GRIFF for an exclusive conversation about his experience. If you missed the conversation, press play up top!
Black Juror In Derek Chauvin Trial Speaks Out [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com
