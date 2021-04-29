Bun B Teams With Houston Music Foundation For Vaccine Drive

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Bun B is continuing to help people get vaccinated.

The UGK legend is partnering with the Houston Music Foundation as well as Houston Methodist and The Heights Theater to host a vaccine drive for the Houston music community on May 5, 2021 as well as June 2, 2021. The vaccinations will be administered at The Heights Theater (330 W 19th Street, Houston, TX 77008) and is open to the entire Harris County music community whether it is performers, industry professionals, gig workers, creatives, venue staff, live music fans and more.

Those attending will receive the Pfizer vaccine and appointments are required. You can schedule an appointment through Houston Methodist or through the Heights Theater portal here (En Español aquí).

The first doses will be given on May 5 from 12 to 4 p.m. and the second doses will be given out on June 2 from 12 to 4 p.m. DJ Sun and DJ Big Reeks will provide musical entertainment on May 5 in a safe and properly distanced environment.

“Live music heals, the shot protects,” Bun said in a statement. “We’re all tired of this pandemic, and the live music community needs to get back to safely contributing to society live and in-person. This is a pivotal moment, and if we want full capacity live music back—we all need to contribute.”

The HMF vaccine drive at The Heights Theater arrives as hopes for the safe return of live music are buoyed by increasing vaccination rates around the country. Musicians and music industry professionals anxious to safely return to work count the vaccine as a necessity.

“The sooner we get everyone vaccinated, the sooner we can safely enjoy shows at our favorite local venues. Houston’s music and entertainment industry has been one of the hardest hit during COVID,” City Council Member Abbie Kamin, District C said. “The fact that Houston Music Foundation, Bun B, District C’s own Heights Theater, and others are stepping up to care for Houstonians speaks volumes about the contributions our arts community continues to make. I encourage anyone who has not gotten their vaccine yet to take advantage of this great event – let’s all do our part so we can be together again.”

Houstonians and husband and wife Mark C. Austin and Rachel Austin founded the HMF in April 2020 to fill a critical gap for area musicians during the COVID-19 crisis. To date, HMF has distributed more than $85,000 in grants to Harris County musicians and music industry professionals who have experienced extreme financial hardships due to the pandemic. The vaccine drive is the latest initiative launched by the organization to serve the region’s diverse music community, and the HMF will continue to find new ways to support and sustain Houston music.

HMF continues to welcome donations from individuals interested in supporting Houston’s music community. HMF’s partner, Artists for Artists, was created as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides Emergency Recovery Grants and free medical programming to Houston-based artists.

For more information on Houston Music Foundation, please visit https://houstonmusicfoundation.org.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Latest Updates & Info

Bun B Teams With Houston Music Foundation For Vaccine Drive was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Majic 102.1: