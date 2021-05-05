The Public Affairs Podcast Ep. 58 – John Hope Bryant | Womens Storybook Project

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

On the latest episode of the Public Affairs Podcast, Uncle Funky and KG Smooth hold a conversation with John Hope Bryant, Financial Expert, to talk about Operation HOPE’s initiatives to close the racial wealth gap. He also shares some new data recently released in partnership with SurveyMonkey assessing the needs of Black Small Business Owners (SBOs) in the U.S. and identifying the barriers to their success.

Also on this week’s episode, we have Austin-based nonprofit Women’s Storybook Project (WSP), the mission is to connect incarcerated mothers with their children through the joy of literature. Incarcerated moms are given the opportunity to earn (through good behavior) the ability to record themselves reading a book, which is then mailed to their child. The result is that a child gets to hear their mom reading them a bedtime story.

Listen to the latest episode of The Public Affairs Podcast below. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Anchor or wherever you get your podcasts.

