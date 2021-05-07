KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

While social media awaits for Drake to respond to Jamie Sun’s homewrecking allegations, the King of the North is out here spreading love and good vibes to the women we hold near and dear to our hearts, mothers.

This coming Mother’s Day, Drizzy will be blessing Canadians with a chance to get a free candle if they use Uber Eats to order some grub from some of his favorite restaurants. The new scent is part of his Better World Fragrance House candle line and is sure to have heads ordering food from local eateries that are probably going to be jacking up prices if they aren’t already sky high (this IS Drake).

The special edition candles were the talk of social media last year when Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry thanked Drizzy for the gift on Twitter.

You gotta wonder what his candles smell like with names like Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Good Thoughts, and Muskoka. The heck does a good thought smell like? Sex? Food? A blunt? That could mean anything to anyone.

The offer is good from May 7-9 for anyone who order $50 or more worth of food from those eateries. Keep in mind that supplies are limited and are only good for one per customer. Good luck, Canada.

Drake Is Giving Out Free Candles For Mother’s Day In His Kingdom was originally published on hiphopwired.com

