The Public Affairs Pdocast Ep. 59 – Judge Elaine Marshall | Coach Don Chaney

On episode 59 of the Public Affairs Podcast, we chat with Judge Elaine Marshall! Judge Marshall is here to discuss the City of Houston Municipal Courts “Safe Harbor Court” which assists Houstonians experiencing financial hardships and medical issues due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also on this week’s episode, Don Chaney, former NBA player and coach, is working with Pfizer on the Your Heart’s Message campaign to educate others about ATTR-CM and help facilitate that critical dialogue by sharing his story, including how it took more than 10 years to receive the right diagnosis – despite knowing his family’s history of heart failure.

