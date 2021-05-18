Vote For Good Morning H-Town For Best Of The Best!

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

It’s official! Good Morning H-Town has been recognized as one of the Best Morning Shows in the city by the Houston Chronicle! Now it’s up to you to vote us THE best.

Visit chron.com/best to see the full list and vote for Good Morning H-Town in the Best Radio Morning Show category under Entertainment & Leisure. The esteemed paper is also giving you a chance to win $500 if you vote for 30 or more businesses. Remember, the contest kicks off TODAY May 18 and wraps on June 1st so vote for Good Morning H-Town!

