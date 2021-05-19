Here’s Your Chance To Win A Trip To See Bruno Mars In Las Vegas!

KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Bruno Mars has a Vegas residency and we’re teaming with Atlantic Records to send you and THREE of your best friends for a weekend getaway to not only see Vegas but catch Bruno in concert too!

Tired of being quarantined? Missing your friends? Tired of the same four walls? Majic 102.1 has you covered and remember, what happens in Vegas STAYS in Vegas … unless you have that “friend” who talks TOO much! It’s the Bruno Mars Getaway brought to you by Atlantic Records and Majic 102.1! All you have to do is register for your chance to win below! That’s it!

See official contest rules on the next page.

1 2Next page »

Also On Majic 102.1: