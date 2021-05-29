KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

Memorial Day Weekend is known as the unofficial start of summer and the girls are already out and ready to show off their killer bikini bodies! Among them is actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, who at 64 years old just broke the internet when she posted a sexy Instagram video showing off her curvy bikini bod.

While The Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff’s “Summertime” played in the background, the actress and mother of two strutted her stuff around a resort pool. She wore a bright orange string bikini that complimented her glowing complexion perfectly. She made the look pop even more with her bouncy hair parted over to one side while gold hoops dangled from her ears. “It’s summertime! Follow me!!” she captioned the video, which was captured by her daughter, Ivy Coco.

The actress, who we all fell in love with as Dee Mitchell, Moesha’s stepmother in everybody’s favorite 90s sitcom Moesha, is no stranger to the spotlight and this video just gained her a few thousand new fans. “Yes, ma’am!!!!!!!!! ,” writer and director Ava Duverney left in the comments while actor Tone Bell said, “Well excuse me mom!!! ”

We know that’s right!

And with over four decades in the entertainment industry, The Tony Award-winning entertainer doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Last December, she celebrated the 30-year anniversary of The Diva Foundation, her nonprofit organization where she’s dedicated her life to HIV/AIDS awareness, prevention, and fundraising, and starred in the Hallmark film, Christmas Comes Twice, alongside Tamera Mowry-Housley. But when asked by Essence if she prefers one project over the other, she replied, “I enjoy most the one that I’m doing at that time.” We absolutely love to see it!

Don’t miss…

Ashanti, Lizzo And Serena Williams Flaunt Their Bikini Body

Saweetie Shows Off Her Bikini Body & Blonde Knotless Braids

Sheryl Lee Ralph Shows Off Her Killer Body At 64 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Majic 102.1: