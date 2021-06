KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

H-E-B is teaming with Majic 102.1 to give back to the community this Juneteenth and this year, they’re giving one lucky winner a $500 gift card!

How do you enter? Text VIP to 7-1-0-0-7 and you’re entered! No fuss, no tricks! See the full rules on the next page and good luck!

1 2Next page »

Also On Majic 102.1: