News
HomeNews

Deadly Arrest Of Ronald Greene Launches Probe Of Louisiana State Police Unit

A secret panel made up of seven investigators will determine if officers are targeting Black motorists in the state.

KMJQ Featured Video
CLOSE
March On Washington To Protest Police Brutality

Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

A Louisiana State Police unit faces an internal investigation regarding the death of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist who was brutally assaulted and tased during his 2019 arrest.

A secret panel of investigators will determine if officers are targeting Black motorists in the state, according to the Associated Press.

Greene’s untimely death which catapulted into the national spotlight last month after the bodycam footage was released, is one of four incidents involving Black men that the panel will investigate. Another incident involves a motorist who was assaulted, tased, and hoisted by his braids, another was beaten while handcuffed and another sustained being hit 18 times with a flashlight.

As many as a dozen white troopers from the Louisiana State Police Troop F unit face investigation, four of which were involved in Greene’s arrest. The unit has a documented history of excessive force and brutality accusations. Timing regarding how long the investigation will take is not yet known, but the panel began their review a few weeks ago, after the release of Greene’s arrest video.

According to the AP, the panel consists of seven members, drawn from across the State Police. In addition to reviewing video footage, the panel is tasked with determining if officers acted unlawfully by obscuring evidence to thwart investigators and will also examine if officers leaned towards stopping Black motorists on the road.

Greene’s family accuses law enforcement officials of a cover-up after they were initially told that Greene died in a car crash following a high-speed chase. But after a two-year fight, the video footage of his deadly arrest was released showing officers as they repeatedly tased the 49-year-old, placed him in a chokehold, and dragged him by his ankles as he pleads for his life and apologized.

A medical examiner’s autopsy report obtained by the AP lists Greene’s cause of death as “cocaine induced agitated delirium complicated by motor vehicle collision, physical struggle, inflicted head injury and restraint.”

No officers have been arrested and charged in Greene’s death. One trooper, Kory York, was suspended without pay for 50 hours and a second, Chris Hollingsworth died before he could be terminated.

Last week State Troopers terminated Dakota Moss, one of the officers who can be heard cursing at Greene in the video, WAFB reports.

In September a federal civil rights investigation was launched into Greene’s death.

SEE ALSO:

Ronald Greene’s Family Launches GoFundMe After Video Leaks Of Brutal, Deadly Arrest

Ronald Greene Video Draws Attention To Louisiana State Police Culture Of Brutality And Corruption

Police killings 2020

111 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

111 photos Launch gallery

111 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 111 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

111 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 11:28 a.m. ET, June 3, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple fatal shootings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict. Most recently, law enforcement in San Jose, California, released the video footage of Demetrius Stanley's fatal shooting, a 31-year-old Black man who was killed on May 31, Memorial Day. Police claim they were conducting surveillance on Stanley's home related to an armed robbery Stanley was reportedly involved in earlier this spring. Law enforcement officials say Stanley approached the officer's unmarked vehicle and pointed his gun at the cops who were in plainclothes. Stanley's family and supporters say that Stanley was protecting his home and family members after police failed to ID themselves in the unmarked vehicle, parked outside of his home. Community members have marched in the streets asking for transparency and accountability. https://twitter.com/blackoutreachsj/status/1400112940661964800?s=20 Stanley's name joins a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including but certainly not limited to: Tamir RiceBotham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown. But two of the most recent names that can tragically be included in this deadly equation are Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his new book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Deadly Arrest Of Ronald Greene Launches Probe Of Louisiana State Police Unit  was originally published on newsone.com

Lifestyle
Latest
Deadly Arrest Of Ronald Greene Launches Probe Of…
 1 day ago
06.11.21
Close